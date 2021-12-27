Iran strongly condemns terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

Following the tragic terrorist attack in Burkina Faso, Saeed Khatibzadeh sympathized with the government, people and survivors of this terrorist attack.

Khatibzadeh said that the most important factor in the growth of terrorist groups in the region is the interests of certain countries from the spread of insecurity and instability.

At least 22 people have been killed in an armed attack on a convoy of merchants between the cities of “Ohigua” and “Tito” in Burkina Faso on Sunday.

The incident happened while a caravan of merchants was moving in Burkina Faso between cities of “Ohigua” and “Tito”, north of Burkina Faso.

According to local media reports, one of the prominent figures in the area was among those killed.

