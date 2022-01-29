  1. World
Jan 29, 2022, 9:38 PM

West African bloc suspends Burkina Faso after military coup

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – The West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, has suspended Burkina Faso in the aftermath of a military coup, making it the third member nation to be punished for a military takeover in only 18 months.

The 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), suspended Burkina Faso from its governing bodies over this week's military coup but stopped short of imposing any sanctions, its member states said in a statement, media reported on Saturday.

A delegation of ECOWAS defence chiefs travels to Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou on Saturday, followed by a ministerial mission a few days later, the statement said.

According to France 24, ECOWAS and its international allies have condemned the coup in Burkina Faso, which they fear could further destabilise a country beset by Islamist violence, but find themselves with limited leverage.

ECOWAS sanctions on the juntas that seized power in Mali and Guinea have done little to sway their behavior, nor did they deter the latest coup.

