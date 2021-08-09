  1. World
  2. Africa
Aug 9, 2021, 7:00 PM

At least 12 killed by Boko Haram terrorists in Burkina Faso

At least 12 killed by Boko Haram terrorists in Burkina Faso

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – A deadly attack by Boko Haram terrorists against Burkina Faso army positions near the Mali border left 12 deaths and seven missings.

 In an attack by Boko Haram terrorists in northwestern Burkina Faso, a country in West Africa, at least 12 soldiers were killed and seven others are missing, Reuters reported.

There was no immediate comment from the army. The sources said the incident took place in the Toeni commune in the Boucle du Mouhoun region near the border with Mali.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Saturday, a special army unit killed two prominent Boko Haram terrorists in the same region, according to the Communications Ministry.

Attacks by militants linked to al Qaeda and ISIL are on the rise in West Africa's Sahel region, killing thousands and displacing millions in recent years across Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

On Wednesday, an armed group killed 30 civilians, army soldiers, and pro-government militiamen in a series of attacks near Burkina Faso's border with Niger.

RHM/PR

News Code 177151
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177151/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News