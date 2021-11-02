10 civilians killed in armed attack in northern Burkina Faso

The attack took place in the Markoye area of the Sahel reserve, the source from the Security Ministry, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Anadolu Agency.

There was no immediate official communication, but the area bordering Mali and Niger regularly witnesses attacks by terrorists with links to the ISIL terrorist group.

At least five police officers were killed Sunday in a similar attack in the north of the country and around 15 “terrorists” were killed in the ensuing clash, the Security Ministry said.

The latest attack occurred as Burkina Faso marked the 61st anniversary of its army with a ceremony focused on the fight against terrorism.

Around 480 civilians were killed in attacks orchestrated by insurgents in Burkina Faso between May and August, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

More than 1.4 million people in the country have been forced to flee their homes due to the attacks, it said.

