Burkina Faso President 'Kabore' ousted from power: report

The president announced his resignation following reports of a military coup in Burkina Faso, Al Jazeera reported.

The announcement, signed on Monday by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba and read by another officer on state television, said that the takeover had been carried out without violence and those detained were in a secure location.

It cited the deterioration of the security situation and what it described as Kabore’s inability to unite the nation and effectively respond to the challenges it faces.

The army broadcast came after two days of confusion and fear in the capital Ouagadougou, where heavy gunfire erupted at army camps on Sunday, with soldiers demanding more support for their fight against armed groups.

Kabore’s whereabouts were unknown on Monday after heavy gunfire was heard in the area around his residence overnight.

Earlier, Kabore’s party said he had survived an assassination attempt, but gave no details.

In recent weeks, large numbers of soldiers have been arrested in Burkina Faso on charges of plotting a coup.

MA/PR