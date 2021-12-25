Indian Air Force's MiG-21 fighter jet crashes, pilot dies

"This evening (Friday), around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered," the official handle of the Air Force tweeted, according to New Delhi TV report.

The aircraft crashed in the Desert National Park area under the Sam police station, Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said. local police reached the spot.

The Air Force tweeted confirming the death of the pilot. "With deep sorrow, IAF conveys the sad demise of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha in the flying accident this evening and stands firmly with the family of the braveheart," the tweet said.

KI/PR