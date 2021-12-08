Iran offers condolences to India over tragic helicopter crash

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh offered condolences to India over the tragic helicopter crash in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board lost their lives.

The Iranian spokesman expressed deep grief over the tragic incident and expressed Iran's sympathy with the government and people of India.

Khatibzadeh also expressed sympathy with the survivors of the incident and their families.

