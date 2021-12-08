  1. Politics
Dec 8, 2021, 7:50 PM

Iran offers condolences to India over tragic helicopter crash

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed grief over the Wed. deadly crash of a helicopter in India.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh offered condolences to India over the tragic helicopter crash in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board lost their lives.

The Iranian spokesman expressed deep grief over the tragic incident and expressed Iran's sympathy with the government and people of India.

Khatibzadeh also expressed sympathy with the survivors of the incident and their families.

