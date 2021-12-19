Two children among 4 dead in light plane crash in Australia

An investigation is underway into why the four-seater aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Redcliffe airfield, northeast of Brisbane, about 9 am.

Four bodies, including that of the 69-year-old male pilot, were recovered from the aircraft at about 12 pm, the Guardian reported.

Another man and two children not yet in their teens also died in the crash. Police were yet to confirm their identity, but do not believe they were related to the pilot.

Queensland Police Inspector Craig White said members of the pilot’s family were at the Redcliffe aerodrome at the time of the crash.

“I understand it was a bit of a family day,” he told media on Sunday, adding, “The family are deeply traumatized as you’d expect.”

White said the families became aware of what had happened once the aircraft did not return and they saw posts on social media.

“This is a tragic accident,” he said. “It’s the lead-up to Christmas and this is the last thing that any family needs to go through at this time of the year, at any time.”

The flight was a “joy flight” and appeared to have been prearranged, he said.

