  1. World
  2. Europe
Dec 20, 2021, 6:45 PM

Truck runs into US military vehicle on German highway

Truck runs into US military vehicle on German highway

TEHRAN, Dec. 20 (MNA) – A truck has run into a US military vehicle on a highway in Bavaria, Germany in what German police are describing as an accident, Western media have reported on Monday.

A truck ran into a US military vehicle on a highway in Bavaria on Monday in what German police described as an accident, the Associated Press reported.

The AP cited the military as saying that there were no known injuries among US personnel, but eight soldiers were taken to a hospital for a precautionary screening.

The crash happened on the A3 highway near Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz. The US military vehicles were on the side strip of the highway and police said an articulated truck ran into one of them from behind.

German police said there were injuries, but the military said there were none “at this time” among US personnel though eight soldiers were being screened as a precaution. The 7th Army Training Command said that an Army truck traveling from Hohenfels toward Grafenwoehr pulled over to the side of the highway after it was separated from the rest of the convoy.

As it waited, it was hit by a civilian commercial truck, and the collision resulted in damage to three UُS Army vehicles, it said.

However, Daily Mail has reported that eight US soldiers were injured. The newspaper said that the soldiers were sent to the hospital for check-ups for smoke inhalation.

KI/PR

News Code 182010
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182010/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News