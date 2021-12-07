  1. Politics
US Air Force MQ-9 drone crashes in S New Mexico: report

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – The Air Force says an unmanned aircraft has crashed on a runway during takeoff from Holloman Air Force Base in southern New Mexico.

Officials with the 49th Wing say no injuries were reported in the Monday morning crash of an MQ-9 Reaper. Base access was not restricted, the US Air Force Times reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The US Air Force claimed in a statement that the incident did not result in any casualties.

Holloman Air Force Base is located west of Alamogordo next to the White Sands Missile Range. The MQ-9 Reaper drone is a remotely piloted aircraft used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance as well as targeted missile strikes.

