"As many around the world, incl. our Christian compatriots (on a bit different date), celebrate the birth of Jesus (PBUH), I wish a merry Christmas for all who observe it", the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said, congratulating all Christians both in Iran and the world on Christmas arrival.

"May the new year bring peace, health & prosperity", Saeed Khatibzadeh added.

RHM/FNA14001004000347