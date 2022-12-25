  1. Politics
Dec 25, 2022, 9:52 PM

Raeisi sends message to Pope to wish happy new year

Raeisi sends message to Pope to wish happy new year

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – The Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi sent a message to Pope Francis to wish him merry Christmas and the start of 2023.

In a message to Pope Francis on Sunday, President Ebrahim Raeisi of Iran wished a very Merry Christmas and the start of the year 2023 to the Christian world.

President Raeisi cited a Surah Maryam in holy Qoran and stressed to the head of the Catholic Church that Holy Jesus was highly regarded in the holy Quran and pointed to his remarks on the necessity of sympathy, integration, freedom and emancipation as well as the welfare of the humankind and wished that in the new Christian year, with the help of holy prophets' teachings such as Jesus and their resistance in the way of divine values, the humankind will achieve well-being and the world will be full of sympathy and unity among the nations.

MNA

News Code 195376

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News