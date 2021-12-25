Parl. speaker felicitates Christian counterparts on Christmas

Addressing the Parliament Speakers of the Christian countries in a message, Ghalibaf congratulated them on the birthday anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH) and Christmas.

Jesus Christ (PBUH) has advised human beings to enhance peace, kindness, and friendship to acheive good fortune, Ghalibaf said.

He added that the constructive interaction of the followers of the divine religions will lead to the realization of justice and the progress of human society.

He also wished prosperity and success for his counterparts.

