Gen. Bagheri congratulates Christian counterparts on New Year

"With due respect, I would like to sincerely congratulate the arrival of December 25, the anniversary of the birthday of the Holy Prophet, the herald of happiness and dignity of humanity, the Messenger of peace and friendship, the true manifestation of kindness and herald of justice, Jesus Christ (peace be upon him) and the beginning of 2022 to you and the armed forces of your country," General Bagheri wrote in a congratulatory message on Thursday.

The chief of the staff of Iranian armed forces further expressed hope that by Jesus Christ and his mother's grace, the Coronavirus would be uprooted in the new year.

He also expressed hope that the next year would be a year full of kindness, empathy, friendship, and love between nations and countries.

In the end, General Bagheri wished evermore success for his counterparts and the armed forces of their respective countries.

KI/MA/5382800