Parl. speaker felicitates Christian counterparts on Christmas

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf congratulated his Christian counterparts the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH).

"I believe the constructive interaction among divine religions will lead to the realization of peace, justice and progress in human society; Just as Jesus Christ (PBUH) preached the transcendence of human beings in strengthening peace, love and friendship," Ghalibaf said.

6,021 infections, 132 deaths in 24h

The Iranian Health Ministry confirmed 6,021 COVID-19 infections and 132 deaths due to respiratory disease in the 24 hours till Friday noon. Accordingly the country’s total number of identified cases to reached 1,189,203 with the total fatalities amounting to 54,440.

Iran, Bosnia emphasize expansion of economic relations

The Iranian Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Reza Ghelichkhan and the Foreign Minister of the country Bisera Turković discussed the expansion of relations between the two countries in a meeting on Thursday.

They underlined that there are various economic areas for cooperation between Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina, including infrastructure projects and tourism development.

Zarif congratulates Christians of Eastern states on Christmas

Iranian Foreign Minister extended congratulations on the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH) to Christians living in the Eastern States.

In a tweet on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif extended congratulations on the advent of Christmas to all Christians living in the Eastern countries.

Ayatollah Khamenei felicitates world Christians on Christmas

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei congratulated the Christians of Iran and the world on the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH).

"I congratulate all Christians and Muslims of the world, particularly our Christian compatriots, on the birth anniversary of Prophet #Jesus Christ, the Messiah (pbuh)," said Ayatollah Khamenei according to the English Twitter account of the Leader on Friday.

Iran, Afghanistan stress expansion of tourism

Iran's Deputy Tourism Minister Vali Teymouri and his Afghan counterpart Mojgan Mostafavi discussed the expansion of tourism between the two countries in a videoconference on Friday.

Teymouri stressed the significance of promoting cooperation in the field of tourism education by holding training workshops.

MR