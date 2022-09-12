German Chanc., Zionist PM repeat claims on Iran nuclear deal

In a joint press conference with Zionist Prime Minister Yair Lapid as part of a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin on Monday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz repeated baseless remarks about Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

Berlin and Tel Aviv “agree that Iran must not have a nuclear weapon,” Scholz claimed.

Scholz's claims come as Iranian officials have numerously stressed that Tehran has not been and is not after nuclear weapons.

Tehran did not answer in the affirmative to the European proposal on returning to the nuclear deal, the German Chancellor also claimed.

“We discussed the need for a new strategy to stop Iran’s nuclear program," Zionist Prime Minister Yair Lapid, for his part, claimed, adding that he presented “sensitive and relevant intelligence information” on Iran’s nuclear program.

Referring to the West's claims bout comments sent by Iran on the EU's proposed text, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said on Monday, "Iran's response has already been sent and we are waiting to receive an official response in this regard."

Both the United States and Europe must prove that they adhere to international norms in the JCPOA talks and they do not prioritize the interests of the Zionist regime in making political decisions.

Kan'ani also reacted to the E3 [France, England, and Germany] joint statement about the Iranian peaceful nuclear program, saying, "Unfortunately, the E3, instead of responding positively to Iran's constructive actions on the way to reaching an agreement, adopted a non-constructive approach."

