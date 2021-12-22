  1. World
Turkey's anti-Covid vaccine receives emergency approval

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – Turkey’s domestically-made COVID-19 vaccine Turkovac has received emergency use approval, Health Minister said Wednesday.

Speaking at the production facility of the vaccine, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said public hospitals would start using Turkey’s domestically-made COVID-19 vaccine dubbed "Turkovac" approximately after 10 days.

The emergency authorization application for the Turkish locally manufactured anti-coronavirus vaccine was submitted to the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (TITCK) last month.

According to Anadolu Agency, experts say the results of trials are promising and the vaccine, in the form of a booster shot at least, helps increase antibodies.

