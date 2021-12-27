Iranian short film 'Naji' shines at Jorjezian Film Festival

'Naji' won the Best Director Award (Hosein Torkjoosh), the Best Actor Award (Mahsa Ghoreyshi), and the Best Supporting Actor (Bita Alami) at the Jorjezian Film Festival.

Earlier, the short film won the award of the best female actress at the Brussels capital film festival.

The Jorjezian Film Festival is a quarterly film festival competition administered and sponsored by The Hollywood Drive In Film Festival LLC. A film is selected through the submission process, by a panel of judges who evaluate the submission via online secure online screeners.

