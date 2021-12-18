'Orthodontics' to vie at 2022 Sundance Film Festival

Iranian short film 'Orthodontics' directed, written, and produced by Mohammadreza Mayghani, will compete with 16 films from different countries in the main competition section of the Sundance Film Festival.

Sundance Film Festival is scheduled to be held in person from January 20 to 30, 2022, in the United States.

The synopsis of 'Orthodontics' read, "Amitis is a teenage girl who always has an orthodontics headgear and under the pressure of orthodontic treatment. But suddenly she does a strange thing with her friend Sara."

The cast includes Arezou Aali, Yas Farkhondeh and Maryam Hosseini, Mehdi Sadr, Yasmin Ebrahimi.

The film has been also screened in the 18th edition of the Curtocircuíto – International Film Festival in Santiago de Compostela, Spain which was held on October 2-10, 2021.

