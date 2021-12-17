Iran’s Cinema Verite announces winners

The winners are as follows:

**National Section:

Best Short Documentary's Director:

-“Leave” by Hamid Jafari”

**Best Mid-Length Documentary's Director:

-“Surviving “Fortress” by Farshad Fadaian

**Best Full-Length Documentaries' Director:

-“Persian School” by Hassan Naqashi

**Best Researcher:

-“Life in the Archive” by Borhan Ahmadi

**Best Cameraman:

-“Surviving Fortress” by Farshad Fadaian, Faraz Fadaian

**Best Sound:

-“Bibijan” by Meisam Hasanlou (Sound Reorder), Bamdad Afshar (Sound Design)

**Best Edit:

-“Dying” by Arash Asgari, Hojjat Taheri

**Best Narration Writing:

-“Persian School”, Narration Writer: Hassan Naqashi, Narrator: Hadi Esfandiari, Farshad Fadaian

**Best Music:

- “Takiah-Dowlat” by Mahdi Mahmoudkhani

-“A story of the last year” by Younes Eskandari

**Best Documentary

-“Surviving Fortress” by Farshad Fadaein, Elaheh Noubakht

**The special award of jury boards went to Ali Hamraz for “Exit Less” and “That Night” by Mina Qasemi Zavareh

**Special Award of National Section

-“Let go of Mr. Sayyad” by Mohammad Sayyad

-“Scent of a Mother, Scent of a Lake” by Reza Mohammadpour

**Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani Award went to Avertin by Hassan Vazirzadeh

**International Section Prize:

-“Makeup Artist “by Jafar Najafi

-“Broken Bones” Alireza Memariani

**Martyr Avini Section

-Mohammad Salimi Rad was honored by the Golden trophy of Martyr Avini, diploma of honor, and a cash prize of 300 million Rials for directing the “The Soldier Number Zero””

-The Silver trophy of Martyr Avini, diploma of honor, and a cash prize of 250 million Rials went to Mahdi Qorban Pour director of the “Unfinished Day””

-Kamran Jahedi received Bronze trophy of Martyr Avini, diploma of honor, and a cash prize of 200 million Rials for directing the “My Brother’s Gun”

-The Special Jury Awards went to “That Man” by Mahdi Hojjat Pannah and “RACAL” by Ahmad Ebrahimi

International Section

**Short Length International Competition Section

-Main Award to “A year in Exile” by Malaz Usta from Turkey

**Mid Length International Competition Section

-Main Award to “One Image, Two Act” by Sanaz Sohrabi from Canada

**Special Jury Award

-With special mention of Oh Dear Sara to In flow of words by Eliane Esther Bots from Netherlands

MNA