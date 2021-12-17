  1. Culture
Dec 17, 2021, 8:00 PM

Iran’s Cinema Verite announces winners

Iran’s Cinema Verite announces winners

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – The 15th edition of the Iran International Documentary Film Festival known as “Cinema Verite” on Thursday announced winners of various sections of the event, held in the Iranian capital city of Tehran.

The winners are as follows:

**National Section:

Best Short Documentary's Director:

-“Leave” by Hamid Jafari”

**Best Mid-Length Documentary's Director:

-“Surviving “Fortress” by Farshad Fadaian

**Best Full-Length Documentaries' Director:

-“Persian School” by Hassan Naqashi

**Best Researcher:

-“Life in the Archive” by Borhan Ahmadi

**Best Cameraman:

-“Surviving Fortress” by Farshad Fadaian, Faraz Fadaian

 **Best Sound:

-“Bibijan” by Meisam Hasanlou (Sound Reorder), Bamdad Afshar (Sound Design)

**Best Edit:

-“Dying” by Arash Asgari, Hojjat Taheri

**Best Narration Writing:

-“Persian School”, Narration Writer: Hassan Naqashi, Narrator: Hadi Esfandiari, Farshad Fadaian

**Best Music:

- “Takiah-Dowlat” by Mahdi Mahmoudkhani

-“A story of the last year” by Younes Eskandari

**Best Documentary

-“Surviving Fortress” by Farshad Fadaein, Elaheh Noubakht

**The special award of jury boards went to Ali Hamraz for “Exit Less” and “That Night” by Mina Qasemi Zavareh

**Special Award of National Section

-“Let go of Mr. Sayyad” by Mohammad Sayyad

-“Scent of a Mother, Scent of a Lake” by Reza Mohammadpour

**Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani Award went to Avertin by Hassan Vazirzadeh

**International Section Prize:

-“Makeup Artist “by Jafar Najafi

-“Broken Bones” Alireza Memariani

**Martyr Avini Section

-Mohammad Salimi Rad was honored by the Golden trophy of Martyr Avini, diploma of honor, and a cash prize of 300 million Rials for directing the “The Soldier Number Zero””

-The Silver trophy of Martyr Avini, diploma of honor, and a cash prize of 250 million Rials went to Mahdi Qorban Pour director of the “Unfinished Day””

-Kamran Jahedi received Bronze trophy of Martyr Avini, diploma of honor, and a cash prize of 200 million Rials for directing the “My Brother’s Gun”

-The Special Jury Awards went to “That Man” by Mahdi Hojjat Pannah and “RACAL” by Ahmad Ebrahimi

International Section

**Short Length International Competition Section

-Main Award to “A year in Exile” by Malaz Usta from Turkey

**Mid Length International Competition Section

-Main Award to “One Image, Two Act” by Sanaz Sohrabi from Canada

**Special Jury Award

-With special mention of Oh Dear Sara to In flow of words by Eliane Esther Bots from Netherlands

MNA

News Code 181875
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181875/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News