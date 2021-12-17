Iran’s Cinema Verite announces winners

The winners are as follows:
**National Section:
Best Short Documentary's Director:
-“Leave” by Hamid Jafari”
**Best Mid-Length Documentary's Director:
-“Surviving “Fortress” by Farshad Fadaian
**Best Full-Length Documentaries' Director:
-“Persian School” by Hassan Naqashi
**Best Researcher:
-“Life in the Archive” by Borhan Ahmadi
**Best Cameraman:
-“Surviving Fortress” by Farshad Fadaian, Faraz Fadaian
**Best Sound:
-“Bibijan” by Meisam Hasanlou (Sound Reorder), Bamdad Afshar (Sound Design)
**Best Edit:
-“Dying” by Arash Asgari, Hojjat Taheri
**Best Narration Writing:
-“Persian School”, Narration Writer: Hassan Naqashi, Narrator: Hadi Esfandiari, Farshad Fadaian
**Best Music:
- “Takiah-Dowlat” by Mahdi Mahmoudkhani
-“A story of the last year” by Younes Eskandari
**Best Documentary
-“Surviving Fortress” by Farshad Fadaein, Elaheh Noubakht
**The special award of jury boards went to Ali Hamraz for “Exit Less” and “That Night” by Mina Qasemi Zavareh
**Special Award of National Section
-“Let go of Mr. Sayyad” by Mohammad Sayyad
-“Scent of a Mother, Scent of a Lake” by Reza Mohammadpour
**Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani Award went to Avertin by Hassan Vazirzadeh
**International Section Prize:
-“Makeup Artist “by Jafar Najafi
-“Broken Bones” Alireza Memariani
**Martyr Avini Section
-Mohammad Salimi Rad was honored by the Golden trophy of Martyr Avini, diploma of honor, and a cash prize of 300 million Rials for directing the “The Soldier Number Zero””
-The Silver trophy of Martyr Avini, diploma of honor, and a cash prize of 250 million Rials went to Mahdi Qorban Pour director of the “Unfinished Day””
-Kamran Jahedi received Bronze trophy of Martyr Avini, diploma of honor, and a cash prize of 200 million Rials for directing the “My Brother’s Gun”
-The Special Jury Awards went to “That Man” by Mahdi Hojjat Pannah and “RACAL” by Ahmad Ebrahimi
International Section
**Short Length International Competition Section
-Main Award to “A year in Exile” by Malaz Usta from Turkey
**Mid Length International Competition Section
-Main Award to “One Image, Two Act” by Sanaz Sohrabi from Canada
**Special Jury Award
-With special mention of Oh Dear Sara to In flow of words by Eliane Esther Bots from Netherlands
