US, Zionist officials hold talks on Iran

In his meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Isaac Herzog repeated his baseless and unfounded allegations on Iran’s nuclear program.

The United States has not yet issued a statement on details of the meeting but Herzog's office claims that the discussion has focused on Iran’s nuclear deal.

Herzog claims that Iran is pursuing its nuclear weapon program thanks to the Vienna talks.

He also claimed the need to prevent Iran from achieving a nuclear weapon at any cost.

This is while that the Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stressed that it pursues a peaceful nuclear program and cares more about order and stability of the region more than anything else.

Sullivan is scheduled to meet with the Zionist regime Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the occupied lands as well.

In addition, he will attend the fourth Washington-Tel Aviv Strategic Dialogue, focusing on Iran.

