Two Iranian women Atefeh Ahmadi and Forough Abbasi came in second and third place in the Slalom division of an international skiing competition in Turkey, which is being held at Palanduken in Erzerum of Turkey

Meanwhile, in the same category, Hossein Saveh Shemshaki, Seyed Morteza Jafari and Nima Baha from Iran came first to third, respectively.

