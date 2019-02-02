Female skiers collect 12 medals at Armenia’s intl. alpine event

The 20-year-old Mahsa Yarkhah stunned the viewers by pocketing 4 gold medals in the female’s category, two in slalom and two in giant slalom.

Donya Tabari was the next successful female athlete in the tournament and managed to gain three silver medals, one in slalom and two in giant slalom.

Zahra Alizadeh won one silver and one bronze medal in slalom while Zarha Moghdid managed to earn two bronze medals for her country.

Alireza Ahmadpour won the only bronze medal of Iran in men’s slalom event.

Dubbed as ‘SES Alpine CUP 2019’, the tournament was held from January 29 to February 01 in Armenia.

MAH/IRN83192873