According to the Iran Ski Federation, the country is accorded to host the final stage of the World Grass Skiing Championship 2021.

Members of the grass skiing committee of the Ski Federation held a meeting on Wed., with Secretary of the Federation Bahram Saveh-Shemshaki in attendance.

The event will be held in Summer 2021 at Dizin International Ski Resort.

HJ/FNA14000222000517