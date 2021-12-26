  1. Sports
Dec 26, 2021, 11:45 AM

Bairami wins gold at downhill skiing competition in Turkey

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Iranian athlete Samaneh Bairami won the gold medal of women’s classical five-kilometer downhill skiing at Turkey international skiing competitions.

On the first day of the 2021 Turkey international skiing competitions, Bairami managed to gain the gold medal of the competitions at women’s classical five-kilometer downhill skiing.

In men’s classical ten-kilometer downhill skiing champions, a skier from the host country won the 1st through 3rd rank, while the Iranian team’s Sattar Seyd and Daniel Saveh-Shemshaki ranked 8th and 9th respectively.

The downhill international competitions are being held with the participation of skiers from 14 countries.

Iran has attended the event with eight athletes.

Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
