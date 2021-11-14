Tehran skiing resort re-opens after enough snowfall

The chairman of the Tehran Skiing Association Morteza Saveh Shemshaki said Sunday that the Tochal skiing resort has been re-opened since Wednesday temporarily.

Shemshaki said that there has been enough snow fell in the mountainous area of Tochal in the north of the Iranian capital of Tehran recently at an altitude of 4,000 feet above sea level.

He pointed out that less than 75 days are remaining until the start of the 2022 China winter Olympics, adding that the national Iranian skiing team in fields of Alpine climbing and snowboarding are training in Tochal in preparation for the winter event.

The chairman of the Tehran Skiing Association Morteza Saveh Shemshaki added that the Iranian skiers will compete in the Chines Olympics in three categories of Alpine climbing, snowboarding and Cross-Country Skiing in both men and women divisions.

He also said that a national competition will be held in different age groups and in both men and women divisions and the winners will be dispatched to Asian championships in Lebanon in 2022 winter.

