Security achievable via coop. between Tehran, regional states

Unfortunately, some Arab countries ignore Iran's open arms for negotiation, dialogue, and respectful neighborly policy, and issue a statement in London against the great and powerful Iran, the Iranian Ambassador Mohsen Baharvand wrote on his Instagram account in reaction to the anti-Iran statement issued by the foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and the British Foreign Minister on Monday.

According to him, regional security, friendship, and prosperity can be achieved through the cooperation between Tehran and regional countries rather than foreign interventions.

The British and Arab foreign ministers claimed that the sanction lifting talks in Vienna between Iran and the P4+1 are Iran's last chance to restore security in the region, Bahravad said.

Iran has been making the same demands of these Persian Gulf countries and Britain for years, he reminded.

Saying everyone must know that who has the most unwarranted interference and destructive move in the region, he added that Iran has always extended the hand of friendship to its neighbors and invited them to sit down for constructive talks.

