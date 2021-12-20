Tehran rejects any direct talks with Americans in Vienna

Speaking in his weekly presser, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman answered some questions raised by reporters over the latest regional and international developments.

Iran has no direct talks with Americans in Vienna

Referring to the claims leveled by the US National Security Adviser that he had sent a direct message to Tehran about Iran's nuclear program, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the Iranian negotiation team has not had any direct talks with the United States during the recent negotiations in Vienna.

According to Khatibzadeh, Iran has conveyed its messages to the American side via Enrique Mora who chairs the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting in Vienna.

"Despite its claims, the United States has not yet made any tangible proposals or text to the P4 + 1", the Iranian senior diplomat said, adding that this is questioning the intention of the United States.

Iran makes any efforts to reach an agreement in the talks, he said, adding that if the other side offers a tangible text, an agreement can be reached in the shortest possible time.

He went on to say that the Iranian team just think about achieving results in the talks, but they do not trust the intentions of the United States, and unfortunately some Troika countries.

"We hope that we will reach a result if the other side removes the sanctions effectively and verifiably", he stressed.

Relations between Iran, Ansarullah strong

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatibzadeh pointed to the return of the Iranian Ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irloo to the country, saying that the envoy was in need of immediate medical treatment, and several countries in the region, including Iraq, helped him to return to Iran.

The Iranian diplomat stressed that the relations between Iran and Ansarullah are strong, that Iran remains committed to helping the Yemeni people by all political and economic means.

5th round of Iran-Saudi talks not held yet

Referring to the talks held between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Khatibzadeh said that no changes have been made in this regard and Iran is still waiting for Riyadh's answer.

The 5th round of talks between the two countries has not been held yet, he noted.

He also stressed that any development in the negotiations will depend on the seriousness of the other side, noting that Iran calls on Riyadh to use political and diplomatic solutions and not to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

Iran always adhered to its obligations under safeguards, NPT

As a member of the IAEA, Iran has always adhered to its obligations under safeguards and the NPT, he said, adding that everything that Iran has done has been in accordance with the provisions of Iran's international obligations, and the Agency has been aware of all our actions.

The level, amount and quality of enrichment is in line with the needs of Iran's peaceful nuclear program, and the Agency was aware of what Iran has done so far, he noted, adding that Iran will keep the Agency informed of everything in the future.

