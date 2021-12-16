West's double standards undermine people's trust: Raeisi

Heading an economic delegation, the visiting Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó met and held talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on Thursday.

Iran and Hungary enjoy great potentials to develop relations and increase economic exchanges, the Iranian President said during this meeting.

He went on to say, "The level of relations between Iran and Hungary are not acceptable and we can bring the relations to a reasonable level through bilateral cooperation."

The President described the relationship between Eastern European countries and Iran as long-standing and important, saying, "If Eastern European countries act independently, they will benefit both politically and economically."

He also said that the cooperation between Iran and Hungary in the fight against terrorism, narcotics, and organized crime is effective for the security of the region and the world.

Elsewhere, Raeisi also spoke about 4 million Afghan refugees in Iran, saying that Western countries made many promises to help Afghan refugees but they did not fulfill their promises.

According to Raeisi, NATO and US presence in Afghanistan yielded no results but murder, crime, bloodshed, and helplessness of the Afghan people and disablility of 30,000 Afghan children.

"We believe that the West and NATO acted hypocritically on the issue of Afghanistan and now we are worried about the huge influxes of Afghan refugees", the Hungarian Foreign Minister said.

Expressing satisfaction with the focus of the Iranian government on trade and economic relations, Szijjártó said, "We are working to improve the level of relations between Tehran and Budapest."

He also pointed to his meeting with the Iranian counterpart earlier today and said, "According to a memorandum of understanding between Iran and Hungary, vaccines produced in both countries will be accepted, and from tomorrow, Hungarians and Iranians will be able to travel to each other's countries after even if they are vaccinated with their locally produced vaccines."

