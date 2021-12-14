NATO threatening Russia from Ukraine

“Vladimir Putin gave a detailed outline of his principal evaluation of the current situation around Ukraine,” the Kremlin said of the call with Johnson, Reuters reported.

“It was underlined that all this is happening against the background of active military ‘expansion’ on the territory of Ukraine by NATO countries, creating a direct threat to the security of Russia,” the Kremlin said.

According to Downing Street, Johnson told Putin that any destabilizing move against Ukraine would be a strategic blunder with serious implications.

Johnson also “stressed the UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and cautioned that any destabilizing action would be a strategic blunder with serious implications,” according to the statement. “He expressed the United Kingdom’s deep concern over the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine’s border and reiterated the importance of working through diplomatic channels to de-escalate tensions and identify durable solutions.”

The unclassified U.S. intelligence document obtained by The Post, which includes satellite photos, shows Russian forces massing in four locations. Currently, 50 battlefield tactical groups are deployed, along with “newly arrived” tanks and artillery, according to the document.

US-led Western countries have been accusing Russia of plotting an attack on Ukraine for weeks.

