Iran FM discusses latest intl. developments with UN official

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed and exchanged opinions about the most important regional and international developments.

They also touched upon the latest developments in Yemen, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.

Also, the UN Secretary General's initiative for regional collective cooperation and the latest status of negotiations to remove sanctions were discussed in this meeting.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is accompanying president Raeisi on his visit to Uzbekistan to attend the 22nd summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand.

