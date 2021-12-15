Iran voluntarily allows IAEA to install new cameras at TESA

After the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Wednesday that Tehran had reached a good agreement with the IAEA last night, the news service of Supreme National Security Council of Iran (SNSC) "Nournews" said that Iran voluntary move was a bid to prevent the possible misunderstandings of the activities at the TESA Karaj brought up during IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's visits to Tehran in September and December.

Previously, in response to the IAEA's request to replace the CCTV cameras damaged in the sabotage act of terrorism at the TESA Karaj Iran had explicitly stated that it would not allow the cameras to be fixed or replaced before the technical and security inspections at the site by the relevant Iranian authorities are over.

Now, given the IAEA's action in condemning the act of sabotage at the TESA complex and after the international agency agreed that the technical and security inspection of the cameras by the Iranian experts to be finished before fixing or reinstalling the CCTV cameras at the site, the Iranian side has allowed the IAEA to reinstall the cameras according to the agreement last night.

However, the Nournews has said that according to the agreement, the IAEA will install new CCTV cameras at the TESA facility in Karaj but the Iranian atomic energy organization (AEOI) will keep the recordings of the cameras and will not hand them over to the international body.

The agreement is not in contradiction with the law approved by the Iranian lawmakers at the parliament in early December last year dubbed entitled “Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Protect Iranian Nation’s Interests”, the report further undelined.

