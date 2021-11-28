No cases of Omicron has been detected in Iran: minister

Bahram Einollahi, the minister of health of Iran made the remarks on Sunday while talking to reporters on the newly identified coronavirus variant Omicron.

"Fortunately, no case of newly identified coronavirus variant has been reported in Iran to date, and yesterday the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus announced a travel ban for nationals of six countries," he said.

The health minister said that as many as 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in Iran during the first 100-day since the new administration led by President Ebrahim Raeisi assumed office in early August.

Einollahi further said that today, the country is in a good position after nine months of struggling with the virus.

Meanwhile, he called on the people to stick to the health protocols to keep the downward trend of Covid-19 in the country.

In the meantime, Hossein Ali Shahriari, head of the parliamentary health commission warned on Sunday there is a high possibility of the entry of the newly identified coronavirus variant Omicron into Iran in the future despite all measures taken so far.

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization announced on Saturday that no flights from African countries will be allowed to land in Iran until further notice as a new variant of Covid-19 is spreading in African countries.

The health ministry said in a statement on Sunday that over 105 million vaccines have been administered in Iran so far.

According to the statement by the health ministry on Sunday, the Covid-19 killed 80 Iranians in the past 24 hours since yesterday while 3,781 new cases were detected across the country.

KI