Govt. seriously pursues reducing outbreak of coronavirus: Veep

Every individual in the country has a key and decisive role in prevention of the novel coronavirus, he stressed.

Speaking in phone talks with governor generals of some provinces in the country on Mon., he urged them, as senior representatives of the government in provinces, to spare no effort in this field.

In addition to mobilizing all facilities, he urged governor generals to cease spread of this novel virus within the framework of policies and programs instructed by the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, Jahangiri emphasized.

He also called on the governor generals to raise public awareness on adverse effects of the disease and encourage people to avoid unnecessary travels both inside and outside the city.

Jahangiri took this opportunity to express his special thanks to the nonstop and round-the-clock efforts of doctors, physicians and nurses who are in the forefront of confronting coronavirus in the country.

