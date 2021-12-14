Syrian government forces block way of US convoy in Qamishli

Syrian SANA news agency said that when an American military convoy consisting of five military vehicles reached a checkpoint set up by the Syrian government's forces in the village of Tel Al-Dahab in the south of Qamishli, they were not allowed to cross and they had to turn back.

According to local sources, the Syrian Democratic Forces known as SDF were accompanying the US convoy.

The news comes after it was reported on Saturday the residents of the village of Al-Matiniyah in the southeastern part of al-Qamishli prevented a convoy of US military vehicles from passing through their village, forcing the convoy to go back their way.

