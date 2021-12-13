US troops abduct civilians in Deir ez-Zur of Syria

According to the official Syrian news agency (SANA), US forces carried out a heliborne operation Monday morning in the town of "Al-Basira" located in the east of Deir ez-Zor province and kidnapped several civilians.

Previously on Sep 7, US helicopters, with the help of SDF militia, had carried out a heliborne operation on some residential houses in the town, and kidnapped several civilians, and transported them to an unknown destination. According to the sources, the US military forces destroyed their homes after abducting them.

The US military has conducted several similar airstrikes on Syria in recent years.

It has revealed that the main purpose of these operations is to support ISIL terrorist elements in the countryside of Hasaka and Deir Ezzor and to transfer them to bases in Syria and Iraq or to kidnap civilians to forcibly cooperate with them.

JB/FNA14000922000068