US logistics convoy comes under another attack in Iraq

Sabereen News reported that a US logistics convoy was targeted in the Iraqi city of Al-Diwaniyah on Tuesday morning.

In recent months, US logistic convoys stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to expel foreign troops from Iraq and the government's delay in doing so, US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes several times a day.

In January 2020, the Iraqi parliament approved a plan to expel foreign troops from the country following the criminal assassination of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Iraq’s Second-in-Command of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

