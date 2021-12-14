  1. Politics
Turkey launches missile attack on power station in Al Hasakah

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – Syrian news sources reported that the Turkish army and Ankara-affiliated groups fired missiles at the “Tal Tamer” power transmission station on the outskirts of the northern Syrian city of Al-Hasakah on Tuesday.

“Tal Tamer” power transmission station on northwestern outskirts of al-Hasakah has been broken down due to damage incurred to its power line as a result of a missile attack by Turkish forces and its affiliated groups, Syria’s Official News Agency (SANA) reported.

The Director of Al-Hasakah Electricity Company told SANA that the attack damaged a 66-kilowatt high-voltage power supply line at the villages of “Umm Kif-Tal Juma”, north of Tal Tamer.

Turning to this point that this power station supplies the electricity for residential areas and villages in the western suburbs of Al-Hasakah, he stated that repair and maintenance teams will inspect the situation of the power transmission line thoroughly.

On Jan. 6, the power station was targeted by the Turkish army and Ankara-affiliated groups which halted its operation.

Earlier, SANA had previously reported that Turkish forces shelled houses of citizens at the village of "Tawila" in the west part of the city of Tal Tamer, which caused damage to the houses and properties of the people.

