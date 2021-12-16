Arab states sought coordinating stances towards Iran, Turkey

The new political consultation has taken place on Saudi Arabia request between Egypt and PGCC member countries, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, last weekend on Sunday witnessed political consultations between Egypt and the PGCC state members at the level of foreign ministers.

Egyptian diplomats said the new consultations were aimed at unifying the PGCC member states' views on regional powers, most important of which is coordinating relations with Turkey and Iran; 2 regional Powers that are considered by those Arab states as rivals.

According to the report, Turkey called for a meeting with PGCC countries at the level of foreign ministers to open a new horizon in its relations with these countries and in a bid to de-escalate tensions with those states.

There has been reasonable progress on ending the tensions between Turkey and some PGCC countries recently.

On the other hand, heads of some of the PGCC countries have announced readiness to invest in Turkey to revive its economics amid the economic crisis and the depreciation of Turkish Lira.

Egyptian diplomats have pointed out that new mechanism have been created as a result of the Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the regional countries, adding, the new mechanism is considered as a new phase in coordination between PGCC countries.

According to the unnamed sources, the new mechanisms aim to create a new and broaden arrangement at the regional level that include relations with Ethiopia and Tel Aviv, and also the re-approachmet of Saudi Arabia the United Arab Emirates and prior to them Egypt towards Iran.

The report also states that the new mechanism will also address Syria's return to the Arab League before the union's meeting in Algeria.

JB/FNA14000924000396