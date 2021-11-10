3 Syrian killed in Turkish army attack (+VIDEO)

Accordingly, three Kurdish civilians were killed on Tuesday during a drone attacked launched by Turkey in Qamishli district in Al-Hasakah province, Shafagh News reported.

Turkey’s drone targeting a vehicle in the neighborhood of al Halaliyah in Qamishli city let to the killing of three civilians, identities of which has not determined yet, the report added.

After the incident, residents and relief groups put out fire and ambulances transported the bodies to Khabat military hospital.

The Turkish army, which has carried out three main military operations along with their military forces in north and northeastern Syria since 2016, has occupied parts of the country each time, the report added.

