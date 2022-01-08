Iran to export 110-MW electricity to Afghanistan: official

Mohammad-Ali Farahnakian, Advisor to Iran’s Ministry of Energy in an interview with IRNA on Saturday said that the country enjoys the export capacity of 175-megawatt electricity to Afghanistan.

Iran's power grid is connected to Afghanistan's Herat and the power transfer is carried out through four power transmission lines, Farahnakian added.

He went on to say that Iran was working on plans to add 500 to 600 megawatts of electricity to the capacity, adding that the two countries of Iran and Afghanistan have struck good deals in this respect.

The new governing body in Afghanistan showed a positive signal and made promises when the first Taliban minister visited Tehran last month, the advisor to the energy minister noted.

He also said that the deals between Iran and Afghanistan were long-term agreements, hoping that the new caretaker government in Kabul will comply with them once it is fully settled.

Earlier, the Iranian Minister of Energy Ali-Akbar Mehrabian pointed to the synchronization of the power grid of the country with neighboring countries and said that there is the possibility of exchange of electricity with Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey and Iraq.

