Foreign military attaches meet with Iran's Army Navy Cmdr.

This meeting is held every year with the aim of constructive interaction of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran with friend and allied countries.

These 32 foreign military attaches residing in the Islamic Republic of Iran were from three continents of America, Europe and Asia including Armenia, Brazil, Italy, Republic of Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Japan, Greece, Germany, Austria, Poland, Bulgaria, Oman, Syria, China, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, India, Ukraine, Slovakia, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Russia, North Korea and Poland.

During the official meeting, in addition to meeting of military affiliates of friend and allied countries with Iran's Army Navy Commander, high-ranking officials from the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and other armed forces also attended the meeting.

MA/5363108