US Navy claims has rescued 2 Iran seamen in Sea of Oman

"A US Navy vessel rescued two Iranian mariners (on Saturday) from a fishing vessel after it was adrift for eight days in the Sea of Oman," the US Naval Forces Central Command, or NAVCENT, said in a statement cited by France 24.

Navy cargo ship Charles Drew arrived at the scene with food, water and medical care six hours after a distress call from the mariners, the statement said.

The two men were transported to an Omani coastguard vessel near the capital Muscat. "The mariners were in good health and spirits at the time of the transfer," it added.

"We appreciate the government of Oman for its assistance and support in helping us return the mariners home," NAVCENT commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper said in the statement.

KI/PR