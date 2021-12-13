Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 13

Arman-e Melli:
Leader: Elaborate facts to eliminate possibility of distortion
Asia:
Exports of livestock to be started soon
Aftab:
Top negotiator says optimistic on Vienna results
Leader stresses elaboration of facts to prevent enemy's distortion
Ebtekar:
Gen. Hajizadeh: West cannot do a damn thing against Iran in military areas
Govt. spox.: Iranian nation expecting Canada to extradite embezzlers
Etela'at:
Bagher Kani says optimistic on agreement of Vienna talks
Leader says place of oppressor, oppressed must not be changed
Iran:
Vienna talks to resume based on drafts presented by Iran
Kayhan:
President presents budget bill to parliament
Leader: Suffering of Iranian nation delights arrogant powers
RHM/
Your Comment