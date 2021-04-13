Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 13

Arman-e Melli:
Europe worried about Natanz attack
Ebtekar:
South Korean PM holds talks with Iranian officials; dollar-related diplomacy
We will take revenge on Israel: Zarif
Ettela’at:
Army kills 82 protestors in Myanmar in a day
Sensitive negotiations of South Korean PM in Tehran
Iran among exporters of radiopharmaceuticals: Salehi
Ansarullah says a Yemeni child dies every five seconds under Saudi-imposed siege
Iran:
Lavrov says there is no rational replacement for JCPOA
Behind Natanz nuclear sabotage
Javan:
Boosting Natanz on agenda of talks in Vienna
Kayhan:
Withdrawing from Vienna talks, punishing Israel to serve as response to Natanz sabotage
A new wave of unrest in American cities
Ansarullah smashes Saudi oil facilities using 17 drones, two missiles
MAH
Your Comment