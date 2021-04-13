Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 13

Arman-e Melli:

Europe worried about Natanz attack

Ebtekar:

South Korean PM holds talks with Iranian officials; dollar-related diplomacy

We will take revenge on Israel: Zarif

Ettela’at:

Army kills 82 protestors in Myanmar in a day

Sensitive negotiations of South Korean PM in Tehran

Iran among exporters of radiopharmaceuticals: Salehi

Ansarullah says a Yemeni child dies every five seconds under Saudi-imposed siege

Iran:

Lavrov says there is no rational replacement for JCPOA

Behind Natanz nuclear sabotage

Javan:

Boosting Natanz on agenda of talks in Vienna

Kayhan:

Withdrawing from Vienna talks, punishing Israel to serve as response to Natanz sabotage

A new wave of unrest in American cities

Ansarullah smashes Saudi oil facilities using 17 drones, two missiles

MAH