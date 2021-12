Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 14

Ebtekar:

Normalization of ties with Zionist regime continues

Bennett met with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince

Gen. Bagheri: Some misunderstandings with Saudi Arabia resolved

Etela'at:

Shamkhani: Resolving any tensions with neighbors main priorities of Iran's foreign policy

Iran:

Iran, Turkmenistan stress measures to strengthen transit ties

Gen. Bagheri: Iran held talks with S. Arabia, UAE but not with Bahrain yet

Jam-e Jam:

UAE hosts Zionist regime's PM for first time

Javan:

Tehran held talks with UAE, Saudi officials to resolve some misunderstandings

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Taliban seeking to make good relationship with US

Khorasan:

Ulyanov reacts to misunderstanding of his words on Vienna talks

Shargh:

Shamkhani: Attack on Ain al-Assad laid ground for US exit from region

Kayhan:

