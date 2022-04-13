  1. Iran
Apr 13, 2022, 9:55 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 13

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 13

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, April 13.

Asia:

Shahbaz Sharif elected as Pakistan PM by lawmakers

Aftab:

Leader says internal affairs must not be tied to Vienna talks

Ebtekar:

Interior min.: Herat incident aimed at tarnish relations between Iran, Afghanistan

Leader says Vienna negotiations move forward in good path

Etemad:

Tehran: Taliban government must guarantee security of diplomatic buildings

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Leader calls on Iranian officials not to tie their work planning to nuclear talks

Etela'at:

Iran summons Afghan chargé d'affaires over attack on embassy

Kayhan:

Opposite side in Vienna talks helpless

RHM/

News Code 185650
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185650/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News