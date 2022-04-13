Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 13

Asia:

Shahbaz Sharif elected as Pakistan PM by lawmakers

Aftab:

Leader says internal affairs must not be tied to Vienna talks

Ebtekar:

Interior min.: Herat incident aimed at tarnish relations between Iran, Afghanistan

Leader says Vienna negotiations move forward in good path

Etemad:

Tehran: Taliban government must guarantee security of diplomatic buildings

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Leader calls on Iranian officials not to tie their work planning to nuclear talks

Etela'at:

Iran summons Afghan chargé d'affaires over attack on embassy

Kayhan:

Opposite side in Vienna talks helpless

