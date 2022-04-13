Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 13

Asia:
Shahbaz Sharif elected as Pakistan PM by lawmakers
Aftab:
Leader says internal affairs must not be tied to Vienna talks
Ebtekar:
Interior min.: Herat incident aimed at tarnish relations between Iran, Afghanistan
Leader says Vienna negotiations move forward in good path
Etemad:
Tehran: Taliban government must guarantee security of diplomatic buildings
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Leader calls on Iranian officials not to tie their work planning to nuclear talks
Etela'at:
Iran summons Afghan chargé d'affaires over attack on embassy
Kayhan:
Opposite side in Vienna talks helpless
RHM/
Your Comment