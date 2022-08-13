Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 13

Arman-e Emrooz:

Iranian cryptocurrency to be unveiled in coming month

Arman-e Melli:

Cryptocurrency to enter Iran's official trade

Aftab:

Everything for failure of democrats available

Etemad:

Salman Rushdie' on verge of death

Russia backs EU's roadmap for JCPOA revival

Etela'at:

Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York

Iran says reviewing EU's proposal in Vienna talks

2nd, 3rd, 4th Khayyam satellite to be constructed

Leader says occupying enemy in decline

Jame Jam:

Leader hails Resistance from Gaza to West Bank

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Iran reviewing trustworthiness of EU's proposal in Vienna talks

Kayhan:

Salman Rushdie, author of Satanic Verses stabbed in New York

RHM/