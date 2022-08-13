Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 13

Arman-e Emrooz:
Iranian cryptocurrency to be unveiled in coming month
Arman-e Melli:
Cryptocurrency to enter Iran's official trade
Aftab:
Everything for failure of democrats available
Etemad:
Salman Rushdie' on verge of death
Russia backs EU's roadmap for JCPOA revival
Etela'at:
Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York
Iran says reviewing EU's proposal in Vienna talks
2nd, 3rd, 4th Khayyam satellite to be constructed
Leader says occupying enemy in decline
Jame Jam:
Leader hails Resistance from Gaza to West Bank
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Iran reviewing trustworthiness of EU's proposal in Vienna talks
Kayhan:
Salman Rushdie, author of Satanic Verses stabbed in New York
RHM/
