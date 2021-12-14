Iranian, Russian FMs discuss Vienna talks in phone call

Iranian and Russian foreign ministers in a telephone conversation on Monday discussed the latest developments revolving around Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1.

During the phone talk, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov exchanged views on the latest developments regarding the trend of nuclear talks between Iran and P4+1 on the removal of oppressive US sanctions imposed against Iran.

Iran held talks with S. Arabia, UAE but not with Bahrain yet

Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri has said Tehran has held talks with officials of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and some misunderstandings have been resolved.

Speaking in a meeting with the visiting Assistant Chief of Staff of the Sultanate of Oman's Armed Forces for Operations and Planning Brigadier General Staff Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Mandhari, General Bagheri said " On regional issues, we have held talks with officials of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and some misunderstandings have been resolved."

Attack on Ain al-Assad laid ground for US exit from region

Top Iranian security official has said that the US power is in decline, adding that Iran's regional policies have resulted in the decline and the withdrawal of US troops from the region.

Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting (Monday) with the ambassadors and heads of Iranian missions in neighboring countries during which he spoke about the current global situation and its effects on the strategic position of the West Asia region, the need to adopt strategies that lead to integration and synergy among the countries in the region, especially the relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran with its neighbors.

Top negotiator at Vienna talks:

Iran received no initiative, proposal from other side so far

Iran’s chief negotiator in Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions says the Iranian side has not received any constructive initiative or proposal from the opposite side during the ongoing negotiations.

Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Sunday, saying that the removal of the illegal and cruel US sanctions and Iran’s nuclear activities are two main sticking points in the current talks over which there still remains a host of differences between the two sides.

Iran Army Air Defense monitoring airspace incessantly: Cmdr.

Emphasizing that ignorance of air defense in protecting airspace of the country ‘unjustifiable’, the Deputy Coordinator of Air Defense Force said that airspace of the country is continuously monitored by the force.

Speaking in a local ceremony on Monday, Brigadier General Abolfazl Sepehri Rad said that safety and security of all Iranian airspace is monitored continuously and any negligence of army's air defense system will not be justified at all.

Iran, European Commission to develop a 7-year plan

Head of the European Commission's Middle East Office said that Iran- European Union seven-year cooperation plan will be developed next week, one of the topics of which is cooperating in the field of cultural heritage.

Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism’s board of directors met and held talks with experts of European Commission Directorate-General for International Partnerships in Golestan Palace in Tehran.

Vienna talks are moving forward: Ulyanov

Russia’s Permanent Representative to Vienna-based International Organizations emphasized that ongoing negotiations in Austrian capital Vienna between Iran and P4+1 are progressing.

Mikhail Ulyanov in an interview with TASS on Monday stated, “Although Vienna talks are not moving forward rapidly, it is progressing.”

Iran Covid-19 daily deaths drop to record low in 566 days

The Iranian health ministry said in a statement on Monday that the daily death toll from the Covid-19 has declined to less than 50 people after 566 days.

The foreign ministry of Iran said in a statement on Monday that as many as 505,945 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were injected in the country in the past 24 hours.

Iran-Kazakhstan trade doubled in nine months: envoy

The trade volume exchanged between Iran and Kazakhstan in the first nine months of the year in 2021 (from Jan. to Sep.) hit twofold growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Iran Askhat Orazbay broke the news on Monday on the occasion of the 30th independence anniversary of Kazakhstan.

The Islamic Republic of Iran was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence that will never be forgotten, the envoy added.

Iranian students awarded for reading Russian Pushkin's poems

In a ceremony held in Tehran, Iranian students were awarded for reading Pushkin's poems.

Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin was a Russian poet, playwright, and novelist of the Romantic era. He is considered by many to be the greatest Russian poet and the founder of modern Russian literature.

Possibility of reaching agreement in Vienna more than before

A senior Russian diplomat says that the likelihood of reaching an agreement in Vienna talks is more than what was expected before the resumption of talks.

As talks continue in Vienna aimed at ending illegal sanctions against Iran, a senior Russian diplomat stressed the possibility of progress in the talks started on November 29 in the Austrian capital between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries — Britain, France, Russia, and China plus Germany.

Tehran, Riyadh reportedly hold security meeting in Jordan

Iran and Saudi Arabia's representatives have held a security meeting hosted by Amman to discuss various issues, including Iran's nuclear program, the Jordanian official news agency has reported.

The official Jordan news agency "Petra" announced Monday the end of the security meeting between representatives of Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

Vienna talks inch forward despite European malpractice

Negotiations in Vienna over the lifting of US sanctions on Iran are up and running and even making progress though only slightly.

But the narrative the Europeans are presenting is entirely different from what is happening at the negotiating table. Over the last few days, the three European parties to the Vienna talks – France, Germany, and Britain (E3) - have sought to project a dim prospect for the path forward.

MA/