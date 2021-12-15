Iran top negotiator:

US should explicate contradictory positions amid Vienna talks

Iran chief negotiator to the Vienna talks has taken a swipe at the US for imposing fresh bans on the country in the course of current Vienna talks, saying that it must explicate such contradictory positions.

“We believe this is a contradictory and double-sided behavior by the US government. We believe that [President Joe] Biden administration should explain about such contradictions,” Ali Bagheri Kani said in an interview with Press TV in reaction to the latest round of US sanctions against Iran.

Good negotiation can lead to a good deal: Parl. speaker

Referring to the ongoing Vienna talks between Iran and P4+1, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that good negotiations can lead to a good deal.

Speaking in a meeting of heads of missions of Islamic Republic of Iran in neighboring countries on Tuesday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that an agreement that leads to economic benefits within the framework of JCPOA is an important issue so that all pillars of government must join their hands together and cooperate with one another in order to remove illegal sanctions imposed against the country.

Border areas to be monitored against entry of Omicron variant

The Iranian Interior Minister says all capacities will be used to monitor border areas of the country effectively and prevent the entry of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus to the country.

Speaking in the 29th meeting of Iran’s Taskforce for Fighting Coronavirus, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said that prevention of the entry of Omicron variant of the coronavirus to the country is the most important issue in the current situation.

AEOI unveils 3 new indigenous radiopharmaceuticals

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said Tuesday that 3 new pharmaceutical drugs are manufactured locally by the Iranian researchers.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami made a speech in the Seminar on the development of the use of radiation in the food industry on Tuesday.

Security Council to hold regular meeting on Iran nuclear deal

The UN Security Council will hold a regular meeting to discuss the 12th report presented by Secretary General on the Iranian nuclear deal according to Resolution 2231, which endorses the deal.

The UN Security Council will hold a meeting later tonight at the UN headquarters in New York to discuss the 12th report by Antonio Guterres on the situation of the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA.

Inclusive Resistance only way to realize Palestinians' rights

Inclusive Resistance in all its forms, especially, armed Resistance is the only way to realize the rights of Palestinians and liberate their land and sanctuaries, the Hamas movement said in a statement.

Hamas movement issued a statement on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the establishment of the movement.

Inclusive Resistance in all its forms, especially, armed Resistance is the only way to realize the rights of Palestinians and liberate land and sanctuaries, the statement underscored.

Iran, Mexico to coop. on studying multidimensional poverty

A meeting was held between the Iranian Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour, Social Welfare and Mexican labour ministry to discuss expansion of cooperation to exchange of experiences in eradication of poverty in both countries.

In the 5th meeting between the Iranian and Mexican labour ministries, the representatives from the Mexican National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (CONEVAL) was also present.

Maj. Gen. Bagheri:

Iran to respond to any threat quickly, decisively

Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces said that Iran does not seek to invade any country at a strategic level but at the operational and tactical level, it is ready for a swift and decisive response to any threats.

Major-General Mohammad Bagheri made the comments at the meeting of ambassadors and heads of missions of Iran to the neighboring countries, which was held at the Foreign Ministry on Monday, during which he touched upon the current historical and situation and developments in the region.

Ghalibaf offers congratulations on national day to 11 states

The Iranian Parliament Speaker felicitated 11 countries’ counterparts on their national days.

The Iranian Parliament Speaker felicitated 11 countries’ counterparts on their national days.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf offered his congratulations on the national day of 11 countries in separate messages.

After a 2-year hiatus:

Kish to host 12th Intl. Maritime Industries Exhibition

The 12th International Maritime Industries Exhibition will be held on Kish Island in January after two years of hiatus due to the spread of coronavirus.

Prestigious domestic and international companies will showcase their latest achievements and innovations in maritime industries to the public view.

Blinken says diplomacy best option for Iran nuclear talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States continues to pursue diplomacy with Iran regarding the return to nuclear talks because it was among the best options available.

Speaking at a news conference in Indonesia, Blinken went on to reiterate claims that there were other options for Iran, saying Washington was actively engaging with its allies and partners regarding alternatives.

US Jake Sullivan to depart for Tel Aviv to hold talks on Iran

The Zionist media reported on Tuesday morning that White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will visit Tel Aviv in the coming days.

A Zionist media quoted three senior Zionist officials as saying that Sullivan would travel to occupied Palestine on Wednesday to hold a series of meetings on the issue of Iran's nuclear program.

According to the report, Sullivan is expected to meet with several Zionist regime officials including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, War Minister Benny Gantz, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid during his visit to Tel Aviv.

MA//